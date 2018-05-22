Protests "For" and "Against" Belene Nuclear Power Plant

Bulgaria: Protests "For" and "Against" Belene Nuclear Power Plant

Protest "for" and "against" Belene NPP before the Council of Ministers. The reason - to give life to the Belene project or not.

For positive development of the nuclear energy are from ABV, against are "Democratic Bulgaria".

The Borisov Cabinet has announced the restart of the Belene NPP.

If the idea gets the green light from the National Assembly, it will be looking for a project on a market principle, without state guarantees and without long-term contracts for purchasing electricity. A Chinese investor has already formally declared interest in a second nuclear power plant.

