Today Bulgarian President Radev will Meet Putin in Sochi

On the second day of the working visit of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Russia, there is a meeting in Sochi with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. After it, the two presidents will lead the plenary talks of the two official delegations. Since 2009, this has been the first presidential level meeting between Bulgaria and Russia.

The presidents' meeting will discuss the prospects for Russian-Bulgarian cooperation in different spheres, exchanges of views on topical international and regional issues, reports about the visit the official presidential site in Russia.



The topics will be related to the prospects for developing bilateral relations in the spheres of economy, energy, education and culture, as well as topical issues of international security, the Bulgarian presidency said.

The meeting will take place in the summer residence of the Russian president, "Bocharov Rucci". There are two villas with this name, adopted in the name of a small river running nearby. The first building, built in 1934, is a villa where Khrushchev, Brezhnev, Suslov relaxed for years. Socialist leaders were invited during their leave and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the building was given the status of an official residence of the Russian president, where George Bush, Merkel, Erdogan were welcomed.



In 2014, "Bocharov Ruchei 2" appears - a location built for less than a year, where the Russian President's working meetings are held during his stay in Sochi and where the president can hold international meetings because the old building was not very comfortable for everything needed to conduct and especially to cover meetings.

The Bulgarian Deputy Chairperson of the Friendship Group Bulgaria - Russia in the National Assembly, Krasimir Velchev, the Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy and Tourism in the Bulgarian Parliament Petar Kanev, representatives of the local government, scientists, public figures and cultural figures participate in the official delegation of the Bulgarian Head of State.