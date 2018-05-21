Answers To the Bulgarian Language and Literature Exams

Students took the compulsory exams in Bulgarian language and literature.

Over 55,000 twelve-grade students wrote an interpretative essay or essay on "Man and Faith", the poem "Faith" by Nikola Vaptsarov.

VIEW THE RIGHT ANSWERS FROM THE EXAM HERE.

The seven-year-olds who attended the national external evaluation in Bulgarian language and literature wrote a retelling on an unfamiliar text from Branislav Nushich's novel Seven Haiduts and a Donkey, with a didactic assignment.