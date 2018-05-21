A Child Died After Falling into an Unsafe Wastewater Shaft in Sliven

A child who was only three years old died after falling into an unsafe wastewater shaft in Sliven, BTV said. The girl, who on Sunday was with his parents to visit the outskirts of the city was left without parental supervision and drowned after falling into a shaft. The report of the incident was submitted by the child's parents at about 4:30 p.m. on May 20th. According to their data, the child was missing from 1:30 p.m. the same day.

With the help of tracking dogs, the girl's body was discovered a kilometer away from the place where it fell in the shaft - in the purifying station near the village Samuilovo.



Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case.