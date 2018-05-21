There will be new psycho tests for drivers next year after frequent cases of aggression on the road - scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences are developing new criteria to determine if the drivers have a good psychological condition, NOVA reports.

They will fully update the criteria that make it clear whether license applicants have the right to be behind the wheel or not. The goal is not to get dangerous and aggressive drivers on the road.

At the moment psycho-tests are held, only by drivers of jeeps with a license and the candidates for a professional driver of passengers and cargo.

Future drivers will be sampled in three stages. First - verification of the concentration. Second - the personality characteristics. And third - a test for the speed and accuracy of the reactions. In special laboratories certified by the "Automobile Administration", the psychological condition of the drivers is examined.