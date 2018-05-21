Scotland will Consider a New Referendum on Independence

Politics | May 21, 2018, Monday // 14:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Scotland will Consider a New Referendum on Independence Source: Twitter

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she would again consider another vote on independence for Scotland when the British government offers some certainty over Brexit.

Speaking on ITV television’s Peston on Sunday programme, Sturgeon also said her Scottish National Party would not block another Brexit vote on any final deal, but feared what would happen if the different parts of the United Kingdom voted for opposite outcomes in the same way they did in 2016.

“Once we get some clarity, which hopefully we will in autumn of this year, about the Brexit outcome and the future relationship between the UK and the EU, then I will consider again the question of the timing of an independence referendum,” she said.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Scotland, Referendum, independence
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria