Military Official Stabbed a Policeman in Plovdiv, probably after a Scandal for a Woman

A man died in Plovdiv after stabbing with a knife and a lot of stab wounds, reported from the St. George hospital in Plovdiv. A military official is in custody, reports Darik.

According to unofficial information, the incident that occurred last night in the Kyuchuk neighborhood in Plovdiv has come after a scandal between the dead, who is a policeman in the RU in Karlovo, and a soldier from the 68 Special Brigade in Plovdiv. According to the latest data, the military official has stabbed the policeman who later died in the hospital.

It is supposed that the conflict between the two men, who are about 45 years old, was due to a woman.

The area of ​​the incident is cut off.



So far, the only official information on the case is that it was taken over by the Military District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv.

The spokesman for the institution, Lieutenant Colonel Angel Uzunov, refused to give any details.



The State Accident is expected to report what is known to date.