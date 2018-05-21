Thousands of Students are Taking Bulgarian Language and Literature Exams

Over 55,000 students are taking Bulgarian language and literature exams. Journalist from the Monitor newspaper Stella Marinova was chosen by lot made by Deputy Minister Tanya Mihaylova to generate the Bulgarian language and literature test for the state exam today, reports bgnes.

Deputy Minister Tanya Mihailova wished success to all the students taking the exam. She urged them not to worry, to observe the requirements, to be as honest as possible, to work on all the modules and to make efforts to show everything they have learned.

The exam started at 8.00 and will last 4 astronomical hours, and for mature students with special educational needs it will be 6 hours. The students had to take their places in the designated schools at 7.45 hours at the latest, write with a black pen, and have no right to leave the halls until the end of the first module.

At 9 am, Option II was chosen for the first national external evaluation of the seventh grade Bulgarian language and literature by Julian Lazarov, reporter of the Voenen TV Channel. The exam started at 10.00 and consists of two modules. The first module lasts 60 minutes and includes closed and free answer questions, the second one is 90 minutes, and the students will retell a text they are not familiar with a didactic task. For pupils with special educational needs, additional working time is provided.

The author and the work for the interpretative essay will be announced at 12.00 on the Bulgarian National Radio. At the same time, the author of the unknown text and didactic assignment for the seventh grade will be announced. The results of the national external evaluation will be announced by June 6, and the results of the state exams will be announced by June 13.