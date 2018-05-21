Many Parts of Sofia Remain Without Hot Water during the Summer

The Metropolitan District Heating Company plans repairs in the summer, because of which thousands of customers will be left without hot water.

TPP "Sofia" will be stopped entirely from 20th to 29th of August. Without hot water during the period will be the customers who live in the center of Sofia, became clear from the information of the company.

In the same month - from 15th to 26th, there won't be hot water in Darvenitsa, Studentski Grad, Vitosha and Mladost 1.

Here is the schedule for stopping the hot water:

M. "Kuro" - 5-16 June



Lozenets, Dianabad, Iztok, Poduenen Center, Reduta, Yavorov, Ivan Assen II June 19 - July 4



"Mladost" - 1A, 2, 3, 4 will be announced further



"Slatina" and part of "Druzhba" quarter 1 - 30 July - 14 August



"Mladost" - 1, "Darvenitsa", "Studentski Grad", Vitosha - 15 - 26 August



''Lagera'', "Hipodruma", "Kriva reka", "Ivan Vazov", part of "Bukata" district - 20 - 24 August



Parts of Lozenets, VVMA, MA and NDK 20 - 24 August



"Krasna Polyana", "Gevgeliiski", "West Park", Ilinden - 27 - 31 August



"Krasno Selo", "Beli Brezi", "Strelbishte", "Gotse Delchev", parts of "Motopista" Quarter - 3 - 7 September



Reconstruction of a route along Garibaldi Square (repair on "Graf Ignatiev" Str.) - 17 May - 15 June.



Part of "Knyaginya Maria Luiza" Blvd., Pop Bogomil Street, St. Cyril and St. Methodius Street, Serdika Street, Veslets Str., Budapest Street, G. Benkovski ", GS Rakovski Str., Tsar Simeon Str. - May 31 - June 16



"Lyulin" 1 - 5-9 June, "Lulin" 2 and 3 - 5 - 8 June, "Lyulin" 4 and 5 - 18 - 22 June, "Lyulin" 6 and 7 - 25 - 29 June, "Lyulin" 8 and 9 - 11-15 June, "Liulin" 10 - 18-22 June



"Nadezhda" 5 - 25 - 27 June



Obelya 1 - 5-8 June, Obelya 2 - 25 - 29 June



"Zaharna Fabrika" Quarter 12 - 14 June