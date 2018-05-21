The Tokyo Stock Exchange Started the Week with an Increase

May 21, 2018, Monday
The Tokyo Stock Exchange began Monday with a rise supported by the cheap yen and a reduction in worries about the trade war between the US and China.

The Nikkei Index recorded a plus of 0.12% at the beginning of the session ( 28.37 points to 22,958.73 ).

The Topix rose almost symbolically by 0.01% or 0.23 points to 1,815.48.

