The Tokyo Stock Exchange Started the Week with an Increase
May 21, 2018, Monday
commons.wikimedia
The Tokyo Stock Exchange began Monday with a rise supported by the cheap yen and a reduction in worries about the trade war between the US and China.
The Nikkei Index recorded a plus of 0.12% at the beginning of the session ( 28.37 points to 22,958.73 ).
The Topix rose almost symbolically by 0.01% or 0.23 points to 1,815.48.
