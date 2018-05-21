Only 7 People Can Call Donald Trump Directly

For security reasons, the access to the US President Donald Trump is very limited, even on the phone. Everyone who wants to talk to him must first go through a number of assistants, secretaries, advisers. All except for seven people who, according to New York Magazine, are the only ones with a direct relationship with the president. Here's who they are:

-"Donald Trump Jr., Trump's eldest son

-"Eric Trump, his second son

- Stephen Schwartzman, a billionaire, head of The Blackstone Group, a friend of Trump and his informal adviser

- Rupert Murdoch, head of Fox News (favorite channel of the president). Though he had a controversy with Trump, both remain partners and friends.

- Tom Barak, a billionaire, and real estate businessman sponsored his election campaign with a large sum.

-Robert Kraft, a billionaire and owner of the Patriots football team, Trump's close friend.

- Sean Hannity, a Fox News journalist, Trump's informal advisor and his favorite star.

Although the magazine does not mention anything about Trump's daughter, Ivanka, we can assume that she is also on this list because she is considered to be his beloved child, and he relies heavily on her and her advice.