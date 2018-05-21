YouTube Will Recognize Songs in Videos

In many clips and videos, interesting songs often attract attention. Many people get their favorite songs this way, especially on YouTube. However, finding the song can be difficult and the video portal thinks it can help.

YouTube starts gradually releasing the "Music in this video" feature. It will automatically try to recognize which songs are used in a video.

The information will be available in the description under the video. It will include the name of the song, the artist, and even the authors of the text, the rightsholders and the link to the official site or channel where possible.

The purpose of the new feature is to help not only to find and recognize songs easier but also to give proper attention to their creators. This will also make it easier for them to see if someone uses their music without permission. The feature has already been applied to more than half a billion YouTube videos and will be added gradually to others.