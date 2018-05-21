A Bulgarian Climbed Everest!

The Bulgarian mountaineer Slavi Nestorov managed to climb Everest in a charity cause. At the beginning of the month, he began his expedition to the highest peak of the planet, this action had a special mission - to help raise awareness of urinary-infection-related illnesses.

The Bulgarian had said before the expedition that more than 43 million people suffer from such infections, more than 110 million men have prostate problems and another 150,000,000 have erectile dysfunction.

Slavi became the 14th Bulgarian at the top of the world, and his climb came at a time when Everest was attacked by a large number of climbers.

According to unofficial data over the past few days, more than 130 people have tried to reach the 8848-meter dream of every mountaineer. The reason for this is the extremely comfortable time for climbing, which will not last long.

Nestorov is from Lom, he is an employee of Boston Scientific Company and alpinism is his great passion. A year ago, he attacked another eight-thousand-meters peak- Gasserburm II, along with Boyan Petrov, but did not get to the top. Boyan then succeeded.

Nestorov made his climb from Nepal while Atanas Scatov, who was about to do so from Tibet, was banned because the Chinese authorities did not allow solo climbs.

After several days of negotiations in Tingri without success, Scatchov arrived at the base camp on Mount Everest with the intention of trying to convince the services on the spot to let him climb alone the peak. However, the Chinese authorities did not allow him to go without a serpent. Security measures have been strengthened and they are firmly convinced that without a Sherp they will not allow any climber to climb the top.