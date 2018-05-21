Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested in France because of Suspicion of a Prepared Attack

Bulgarian citizen was detained in France because of suspicion of a prepared attack. The 48-year-old man was arrested Saturday at the Marseille railway station.



He was detained after a woman reported his suspicious behavior, and in his purse he wore electrical materials that could be used to make an explosive device.



At first the man refused to say his name, spoke in Russian and claimed to be a Chechen, NOVA reported. It was only on Sunday that the authorities found that the man was a 48-year-old Bulgarian. The police sought him for attempted murder.



The things he was carrying were not dangerous in themselves, but could be used to make an explosive device.



During the arrest the man did not resist, and the station in Marseille was closed for four hours