Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested in France because of Suspicion of a Prepared Attack

Crime | May 21, 2018, Monday // 10:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested in France because of Suspicion of a Prepared Attack twitter.com

Bulgarian citizen was detained in France because of suspicion of a prepared attack. The 48-year-old man was arrested Saturday at the Marseille railway station.
 
He was detained after a woman reported his suspicious behavior, and in his purse he wore electrical materials that could be used to make an explosive device.
 
At first the man refused to say his name, spoke in Russian and claimed to be a Chechen, NOVA reported. It was only on Sunday that the authorities found that the man was a 48-year-old Bulgarian. The police sought him for attempted murder.
 
The things he was carrying were not dangerous in themselves, but could be used to make an explosive device.
 
During the arrest the man did not resist, and the station in Marseille was closed for four hours

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgrian, arrested, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria