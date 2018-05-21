Mass Fight with Hundreds of People in Plovdiv

Kickboxing and Boxing Combat Show in the Sports Hall Kolodruma in Plovdiv turned into a fight between fans of the CSKA football teams and local Lokomotiv.

The tension came after the fight between Vladislav Kanchev from Animali and Victor Nikolov from Lauta Army.

More than 300 people participated in the brutal fight in the hall and in the nearby parking lot. The fans used chairs, bottles and glasses.

Special Police Force intervened. 7 police officers were injured by the end of the fight. Eight people were detained in the Fifth District Ministry of the Interior, and the demonstration was suspended, although another six games were scheduled to take place.