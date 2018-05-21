Russia Poses no threat to Baltic Republics - Czech Officials

Russia Poses no threat to Baltic Republics - Czech Officials

Prague. Russia poses no direct threat to the Baltic states but NATO is deploying additional forces there to demonstrate its resolve to protect its eastern flank, Czech General Petr Pavel, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, and former Czech Foreign Minister Jan Kavan told the Czech Television on Sunday, TASS reports.

"There is no direct military threat to the North Atlantic Alliance now," said Petr Pavel. "We don’t see the situation as though we are facing Russia’s military aggression. We don’t think there is such a threat. Thanks to the measures we have taken."

Tags: NATO, Russia, Baltic states
