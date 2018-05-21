Russia Poses no threat to Baltic Republics - Czech Officials
Prague. Russia poses no direct threat to the Baltic states but NATO is deploying additional forces there to demonstrate its resolve to protect its eastern flank, Czech General Petr Pavel, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, and former Czech Foreign Minister Jan Kavan told the Czech Television on Sunday, TASS reports.
"There is no direct military threat to the North Atlantic Alliance now," said Petr Pavel. "We don’t see the situation as though we are facing Russia’s military aggression. We don’t think there is such a threat. Thanks to the measures we have taken."
- » US Fighters have Intercepted Two Russian Strategic Bombers near Alaska
- » Near Our Border with Turkey 37 Migrants Were Caught While They Were Trying to Cross It without Any Documents
- » Karakachanov: Our Army Is Not Just For Parades
- » The Military Parade for the Celebration of the Bulgarian Army
- » CNN: US Navy Re-establishes Second Fleet amid Russia Tensions
- » British Jet Fighters will Patrol the Black Sea