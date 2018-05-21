Rumour about Contaminated Water in Sofia Caused Panic

Message from MP Tasko Ermenkov of the Bulgarian Socialist Party on a social network about poisoned in Sofia drinking water caused panic in state and municipal institutions. The Sofia Municipality, the Regional Health Inspectorate, Sofiyska Voda and even the Nuclear Regulatory Agency went out yesterday with positions in which they denied pollution of the drinking water in the capital. From GERB have tried to appeal to the SANS and the prosecution about the post of the MP, who wrote a little earlier in his facebook account that he had a personal conversation with the head of DANS Dimitar Georgiev. He told him that such information was being waged for a week in Sofia. "He also told me that there are no grounds for concern," Ermenkov added.

"A friend sent me a message:" Do not drink water from the tap. Do not even use it for cooking. It is poisonous. Yesterday, we learned that a large amount of poisonous chemicals were poured into Iskray, and water in Sofia is poisoned. We know the information from 5 different sources, independent of each other, but we can not let it go public, as the institutions are silent (not to expose themselves to Europeans), "Ermenkov wrote on Saturday, stating that the source of the information is" a serious citizen "without mentioning a name, and he calls on the institutions" to refute this as a fake news or to warn citizens of Sofia. "

In response, the Municipality of Sofia has announced that all indicators of drinking water quality are the norm, as the data from the laboratory tests of Sofiyska Voda. "Mr. Ermenkov is a Member of Parliament, and he knows all the mechanisms and methods by which he can get the information he needs, even to make a hearing in a hall to get it before he puts such a status on Facebook. Why he did, I can not say, "said GERB MP Stanislav Ivanov. And he asked how the BSP would react to the case. There is no reply from the red party for now.