Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Now Married

May 19, 2018, Saturday
Reuters

The British Prince Harry and the American actress Megan got married at the Windsor Castle. During the wedding, there were 600 guests.

The two of them exchanged marriage vows and rings.

Meghan Markel's dress was made by the British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director of the French fashion house "Givenchy".

The bride wore a 5-meter veil and a diamond tiara borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.

The bride was taken to the altar by the groom's father, Prince Charles.

With this wedding, Markle, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, enters one of the largest royal families.

After the wedding, there was a carriage ride and two receptions - for official guests, family and family's friends.

 

wedding, UK, Prince Harry
