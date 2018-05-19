About 30% of Bulgarians who have Suffered a Heart Attack Continue to Smoke

Around 30 percent of Bulgarians who have suffered a heart attack continue to smoke, which is extremely dangerous. This is what the latest studies show, Darik was informed by one of the best cardiologists in Bulgaria Prof. Borislav Georgiev, who has been practicing in the National Cardiology Hospital for more than three decades.

Why are we talking about over 100-year-olds who have not stopped smoking in their lives and does cigarette smoke brings the most harm to the heart, Prof. Georgiev explains: "My grandfather died at the age of 110 and smoked two packs of cigarettes a day for 40 years ago, they were even non-filter cigarettes but he lived high in the mountain. It was another way of life, there was another way of eating. To some degree it is genes but today the modern man is exposed to many risk factors - unhealthy eating, a sedentary way of life, smoking, stress ".

"Hypertension is one of them, it has increased in proportion to the stress in the modern society. Maybe it starts to affect younger people or we just established it unlike in the past - now there are very good prophylactic strategies. In America they introduced the so-called earliest prophylaxis, which is the education of children and adolescents so that they could avoid the risk factor. In America a very important aspect is the way of eating, there are some special societies that consume a lot of sugar, lots of carbohydrates, lots of meat, lots of fat.I do not even know how many kilocalories is their sandwich There is an active move IE doctors to reduce this consumption. Some people are thick, greasy, with high risk of diabetes if not already with early atherosclerosis, "explains Professor. Georgiev.

According to him, in Bulgaria we have good achievements in the field of cardiology in secondary prevention: "That is, we are constantly launching the idea that cholesterol lowering drugs should be taken as well as to control blood pressure." We see good results - between 20 and 40 % of the people we recommend comply with our recommendations, and they are below those targets we want to achieve, there are 56-60% who do not comply, and this is the average for Europe. "