Storm in Karnobat, Southeastern Bulgaria: Streets and Houses in Water!

A strong storm with harsh rain and hail occurred in Karnobat late last night.

The storm lasted about 15 minutes and for that time the streets of the city flooded. The ground floors of the houses are also in the water.

Photo:BNT

Large branches are cut off from the trees and the agricultural crops in the region are almost destroyed. Fortunately, there are no injured people, Bulgaria ON AIR announced.

The roof of the school "Hristo Smirnenski" has flowed because of the hail, the mayor of Karnobat Georgi Dimitrov told BNT.

 Photo:marica

 

