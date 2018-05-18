The Bulgarian Socialist Party will Officially File a Request for Suspension of the CEZ Deal
The BSP will formally request the cancellation of the purchase of CEZ Bulgaria from Inercom Bulgaria. Today, at 10:30, representatives of the Socialist Party will bring together the signatures of the National Citizens' Initiative. The request is for the state to cancel the CEZ deal through the KEVR, which has recently been given the power to intervene in large deals for energy and water companies when it comes to national security.
