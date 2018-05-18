The Bulgarian Socialist Party will Officially File a Request for Suspension of the CEZ Deal

Business » ENERGY | May 18, 2018, Friday // 17:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Socialist Party will Officially File a Request for Suspension of the CEZ Deal

The BSP will formally request the cancellation of the purchase of CEZ Bulgaria from Inercom Bulgaria. Today, at 10:30, representatives of the Socialist Party will bring together the signatures of the National Citizens' Initiative. The request is for the state to cancel the CEZ deal through the KEVR, which has recently been given the power to intervene in large deals for energy and water companies when it comes to national security.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, CEZ, deal
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria