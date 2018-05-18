An Electronic Cigarette Exploded and Killed a Man in the United States

World | May 18, 2018, Friday // 15:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: An Electronic Cigarette Exploded and Killed a Man in the United States bgonair

An American died after his electronic cigarette exploded. This was confirmed by pathologists in St. Petersburg, Florida.

They assume that the device exploded in the face of the 38-year-old man. This caused a fire in his home.

Once the firefighters had extinguished it, they found the body of the man with 80% burns. Such incidents are extremely rare, but the US health authorities re-raise the issue.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria