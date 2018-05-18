An Electronic Cigarette Exploded and Killed a Man in the United States
An American died after his electronic cigarette exploded. This was confirmed by pathologists in St. Petersburg, Florida.
They assume that the device exploded in the face of the 38-year-old man. This caused a fire in his home.
Once the firefighters had extinguished it, they found the body of the man with 80% burns. Such incidents are extremely rare, but the US health authorities re-raise the issue.
