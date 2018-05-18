Illegal Buildings Appeared on a Beach Near Varna

Buildings on the Kabakum beach near Varna have raised the question whether they are legal? The constructions occupy a big part of the strip, and the NOVA team finds that nobody has any idea who is the owner of these buildings and how the construction has begun.

Municipality Varna does not know who is the new tenant on the beach and there are no documents submitted for constructions - a permit or an approved scheme.

When the workers saw the camera, they immediately escaped.

Photo: NOVA

The representative of the Municipality of the Security and Public Order Management Directorate, Nikolay Nyagolov, said that after two signals for the illegal buildings were made, inspections were carried out immediately.

"There is no scheme in the Municipality of Varna that has been approved by the chief architect," Nyagolov explained.

He continued that a further check of the buildings' documents will be carried out and, if irregularities are discovered, the tenant will be sanctioned.

The Ministry of Tourism said they will immediately investigate to whom the beach was rented and if the constructions were illegal, an order to demolish them will be issued.