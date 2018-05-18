Jeff Bezos Banned PowerPoint in Meetings

The founder of Amazon and the world's richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, has a different approach to business meetings than most entrepreneurs. In this year's letter to the shareholders, he reveals, that he has banned PowerPoint presentations.

According to him, there is a method that is much more effective than PowerPoint presentations. He thinks that it is better if the person who has to talk, writes on sheets what he has to say, distributes it in copies to everyone who attends the particular meeting, Inc.com writes.

Bezos requires a good structure of the text - it has to be organized, and mandatory with real whole sentences, instead of bullet points on a PowerPoint slide.

After everyone's done reading, they discuss the topic. "It's so much better than the typical PowerPoint presentation for so many reasons," Bezos added.

It provides a greater insight into the problems, people focus more and then have more appropriate statements and suggestions, "says Bezos.