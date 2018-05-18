The Reconstruction of the American College in Sofia was Completed

At an official ceremony at the American College in Sofia marked the end a project for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the building which started at the end of September 2016, reports Mediapool.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Sofia Mrs. Yordanka Fandakova, the US Ambassador to Bulgaria HE. Eric Rubin, the Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tanya Mihaylov, as well members of the leadership of the American College in Sofia and the America for Bulgaria Foundation, other officials and
representatives of the contractor.

The American College in Sofia was founded in 1860. This was the first major project for its reconstruction since the beginning of
its construction in the early 20th century

Removal of existing buildings, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the two existing wings and building new one to the main building of the college. In the new building there is a library and a media hall, a performing arts hall, study halls, dining rooms, as well as other modern facilities and equipment.

The complete old-fashioned view of the building is preserved, complemented by contemporary elements, according to the best requirements for premises intended for the educational process. The glass facade facing the fountain is more modern.
Funding for the project was provided by the America for Bulgaria Foundation, USAID ASHA, the Board of Governors, and others
donors. The contractor is the construction company Geostroy AD.

