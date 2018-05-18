The Bulgarian Church Punished the Abbot, Caught Driving Drunk

Crime | May 18, 2018, Friday // 14:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Church Punished the Abbot, Caught Driving Drunk Source: Twitter

Hieromonk Spiridon, who was caught driving with nearly three promiles of alcohol in his blood on Easter, would not have the right to serve in the next six months.

The decision was taken by the Holy Synod a week after the Vidin Bishop's office dismissed the cleric from the abbot's position at the Chiprovsky Monastery.

The youngest abbot in Bulgaria was inspected by road policemen in Montana on May 6th. It turned out he sat behind the wheel of a Mercedes, owned by the holy cloister, with 2.59 promiles in the blood.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria