The Bulgarian Church Punished the Abbot, Caught Driving Drunk

Hieromonk Spiridon, who was caught driving with nearly three promiles of alcohol in his blood on Easter, would not have the right to serve in the next six months.

The decision was taken by the Holy Synod a week after the Vidin Bishop's office dismissed the cleric from the abbot's position at the Chiprovsky Monastery.

The youngest abbot in Bulgaria was inspected by road policemen in Montana on May 6th. It turned out he sat behind the wheel of a Mercedes, owned by the holy cloister, with 2.59 promiles in the blood.