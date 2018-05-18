Producers of the Famous Bulgarian Rose Protest Because of the Low Purchase Price

Massive protests are being held by the rose producers in the country because of the low purchase price of the pink color. This was announced by Zara Klisurova, chairman of the National Union of Producers of Essential Oil, Oil and Energy Cultures in Bulgaria.

Currently, the roads for Rozino village and Banya town are closed.

Rose producers are protesting because of the drastic decline in the purchase price of pink color. It is currently sold at a price between 1.60lv and 2.20lv per kg.

"This is a complete joke for us," said Zara Klisurova. According to her, there was a cartel meeting and a purchase price of 1.60 lv per kilogram was determined.

Protests will continue with road closures. Tomorrow there will also be a protest in the Pazardzhik Runway. "On May 26th, at the Rose Festival, when many state officials and ambassadors of different countries are expected to come in Karlovo, we will close the roads to Karlovo," said Zara Klisurova.

Rose producers expected the Agriculture Committee to meet with the National Assembly on Wednesday this week, but so far there have been no reports of this happening.

"Until the country finds a way out with a state subsidy or a proposal to Brussels to help the rose producers, we will not stop the protests," said Zara Klisurova