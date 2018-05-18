A Pedophile Attacked Children at a School in Sofia

Crime | May 18, 2018, Friday // 14:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Pedophile Attacked Children at a School in Sofia Source: Twitter

Pedophile was detained in a Sofia school. This was confirmed to NOVA by the police and the director of the school Antoan Antonov.

The man snucked into the toilets and pulled away some children. The incident took place at 17th Secondary School in West Park.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to the police.
 
