A Man Scared Children at a School in Sofia (Updated)

Incident in a school in Sofia. The initial information was that a man had attacked children.



Everything happened yesterday in the 17th school "Damian Gruev" in Sofia. "West Park".

So far, the only thing that is clear is that a man has entered the school and has made contact with two children. It is not known whether it is just a verbal one, or the man has somehow touched the children.



In the evening, the students complained to their parents who reported to the police.



Today the man is detained and is currently in the Third District Station in Sofia. The Ministry of the Interior has so far refused to release any information about the case.



According to unofficial source he is 41 years old and no complaints have been filed against him so far.

School Director Antoine Tonev said that the man had entered the school at the back entrance, where it was unlocked and most probably he is a food provider.



The director added that the children who are known to be first-graders have met a pedagogical counselor.



Parent told journalists that he was happy with the protection in the school, as it can be entered after passing through guards and with badges. Meanwhile, the director complained that he had only one professional guard and that is not enough.