FUNDAY SUMMER ADVENTURE - Summer Children's Program

Do you want to make their vacation interesting, useful and inspiring? FUNDAY SUMMER ADVENTURE offers you just that! The summer program includes an intellectually stimulating environment in which children are surrounded by challenges and opportunities that enable them to learn English quickly and easily and develop their skills in the field of sports and arts.

FUNDAY SUMMER ADVENTURE is the only full-time foreign language program in Sofia that provides children with 5 hours per day with teachers from England and America, a variety of arts workshops and sports afternoons.

From Monday to Friday, your children will be immersed in an English language environment and will learn the language without textbooks, notebooks and homework. Teachers work with children to enrich their English vocabulary and improve their communicative skills. Learning here is through experience, interactive teaching methodology and project work. Thanks to them, children will gain self-esteem and confidence in the daily use of language.

In art studios children can practice different practical techniques and develop their creativity.

During the sport intervals and afternoons, children will have the opportunity to have fun outdoors and actively exercise. Climbing, swimming, horseback riding, Kango Jumps, hikes and picnics, archery, fun park are part of the activities in which they can join.

Every Friday an open lesson is organized, where parents can have a good time together with children and their teachers. This will allow you to track their progress in English.

FUNDAY SUMMER ADVENTURE starts on June 18th and lasts until the 7th of September. The program will enrich children's encyclopedic knowledge and immerse them in a world of adventure and science.



