Telephone Scammers Took Nearly 45,000 Leva from an 80-year-old Woman (Shumen)

The telephone thieves took nearly 45,000 leva from an 80-year-old woman from Shumen. On Wednesday, on a stationary telephone called a stranger who had presented himself as a policeman, NOVA reported.

Under the name of Nikolay Krastev, he promised the woman that in gratitude, she will get a lifetime increase in the pension and left a telephone number 08112.

He explained to the woman that there was a plot to capture the scammers in the city.

After the conversation ended, the old woman tried to call this number but failed. Shortly afterward, a stranger told her to find 20,000 leva in the fastest possible way and hand them over otherwise the worst could happen to her and her relatives.

After the threats, a new call from the reputable policeman followed. As a result of several repeated conversations, the woman was convinced to leave all of her savings in front of the entrance - a total of 44,800 leva, as well as gold jeweleries.

After that, she came home to wait for the thieves to be held by the police. There was a new call, however, in which the policeman Nikolay Krastev told her to make a list of all the belongings and furniture in the apartment- the purpose of the thieves was to engage the woman's attention in order not to leave her home.

After long writing, she called her relatives on the phone and warned them not to go home until the police held the fraudulent group. She calmed down because she thought that there was police in the building. A little after 17:00 she understood she was deceived.

The old woman is questioned at the police station in Shumen. The public prosecutor is also notified.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case.