Peika.bg donates books in the campaign "READ and EXPLORE Bulgaria"

The Peika.bg site launches a campaign called "Read and Explore Bulgaria", during which will donate books to Bulgarian libraries and community centers! After the Internet edition was awarded the prize for the most professional tourism site for 2017 in the READ & TRAVEL contest part of the International Tourism Fair "Cultural Tourism", Veliko Tarnovo, Peika.bg continues to inspire beyond its online presence.

At the end of 2017, the online media released its latest book "Mystical Walks Around Bulgaria for Extraordinary Travelers". Its author is the editor-in-chief of Peika.bg Boryana Krusteva. The book gathers mystical destinations, legends of Bulgarian folklore, exciting encounters with local people. Besides the strange stories of rock shrines, ancient observatories, springs with healing water, temple of miracles, spooky villages, strong energy centers, there are more pictures in each book, useful information on how to get to them, curious facts and ideas for various walks.

Peika.bg will donate free of charge the book "Mystical Walks Around Bulgaria for Extraordinary Travelers" in Bulgarian Libraries and Chitalishta (traditional Bulgarian lyceums). The aim of the campaign is to encourage reading and traveling in Bulgaria, to allow more people to access up-to-date travel information in the country, to keep the knowledge of important natural, cultural and historical sites.

The site collects proposals for specific libraries, community centers, competitions, and other places where these books would be useful. Anyone who wants to make their offer can do so with a personal message on our official Facebook page at Peika.bg or at info@peika.bg.

Read and discover Bulgaria!