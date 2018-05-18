Allianz Bulgaria: "The Bulgarian Market is Extremely Attractive and Dynamic"

May 17, 2018, Sofia.

"The Bulgarian market is extremely attractive and is currently in a dynamic period of development. There is strong competition in the banking and insurance business, which leads to the need to improve the products and services that are offered. Allianz is the first company on the Bulgarian market to offer its clients a full range of financial services in one place, "said Alexander Protsenko, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Allianz Bulgaria Holding, at a meeting with the media yesterday.

The event, which was attended by Gloria Dimitrova, Market Director of Allianz Bulgaria, discussed important issues of insurance in Bulgaria and the need to develop an additional culture of voluntary pension insurance among Bulgarians. Alexander Protsenko also outlined the company's priorities to go towards process digitization to improve customer experience and consolidate leadership positions in the country.

The new management structure of Allianz Bulgaria marks the beginning of a new stage in the development of the company and aims to make the products and services even more understandable and accessible to the clients.