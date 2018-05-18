A Spectacular Tornado Hit West Germany!

DutchReview

Two men were injured after a tornado hit West Germany. The natural disaster has eradicated many trees, causing severe damage to the houses of nearly 50 families in the area, Bulgaria ON AIR reported.

It passed through several settlements, not far from Mönchengladbach.

A 23-year-old man was injured heavily. He was hit by a windborne branch while he was out of his car.

The storm has eroded many trees. Some of them blocked the railway line between Mönchengladbach and the Dutch city of Venlo.

The wind was so strong that it lifted an entire caravan and dropped it into a yard of a house in Virsen town.

tornado, Germany
