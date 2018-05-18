Bulgarian Died in the United States, he Slipped while Climbing a Mountain Slope

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Died in the United States, he Slipped while Climbing a Mountain Slope

A 29-year-old Bulgarian from San Diego died in the Sequoia National Park in the southern part of the Sierra Nevada Mountain in the US state of California.

Anton Dokov's body was found on Sunday, but the rescuers managed to get to him on Tuesday because of the difficult terrain - ice and snow on the steep peak, the Bulgarian newspaper in the United States -  BG VOICE reported.

According to the investigators, the Bulgarian slipped on ice just as he climbed the famous Watchtower slope over the Tokopa Valley in an attempt to reach Pearl Lake. Anton Dokov has fallen into an abyss and has no chance to survive.

This is the second incident in early May in this national park despite the authorities' warnings about the winter conditions in the area. "Although we have warmer weather in the valley, the conditions in the highlands are still cold and there is snow and ice there," says Chris Troter, a park foreman.


"Even many experienced climbers with very good gear can have problems in these conditions," he adds.

