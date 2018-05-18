Oil prices continue to rise in international markets, BNR reported. Northsea Brent exceeded $ 80 a barrel for the first time since the end of 2014.

If the trend persists, the appreciation of the black gold will also lead to higher prices of gas, steam and hot water in Bulgaria since July, warned the state regulator a few days ago, added the National Radio.

Today, one of the major players in the international markets - the French company Total, said it would "not be a surprise" if oil reaches $ 100 in the coming months.

The reason is the US political and financial pressure on two major exporters - Iran and Venezuela.