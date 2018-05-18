Athens and Skopje Discuss the Name "Republic of Ilinden Macedonia"

Source: Stoyan Nenov, Twitter

"The Republic of Ilinden Macedonia" is the new proposal for the name of the country, which Skopje offers in the talks to resolve the dispute with Athens, reported Macedonian TV channel A1 On, quoted by FOCUS News Agency. Diplomatic sources say the new name will be for general use, as the Greeks insist.

Up to now, the name "Republic of Upper Macedonia", which was written separately and translated into English, was most often mentioned. However, sources from A1 On say that after the yesterday's talk in Sofia Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev have stopped on this proposal.

"We have made progress in the country's name talks, but we are not yet in a position to talk about an agreement," Tsipras said after the meeting with Zaev in the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit, the Macedonian prime minister said they disscussed one possible solution to the name dispute that would be acceptable to both parties. "

macedonia, Ilinden, name dispute
