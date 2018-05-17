Japan Introduces Duties in Response to the United States New Fees

Japan Introduces Duties in Response to the United States New Fees

Japan plans to introduce  409 million$ US export duty. This is in a response to US duties on imports of steel and aluminum, reports Reuters.

The Asian country is a key ally of the United States, but despite of that it has not been exempted from the new fees, unlike other partners. So far, the state has not responded with reciprocal threats.

Tokyo planned US export duties which will be equivalent to those imposed by Washington.

The government prepares to notify the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its plan this week, which is a necessary procedure under world trade rules.

