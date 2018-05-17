The Prime Minister Spoke after the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia

"The only salvation for the European Union is to be united. Or, as Angela Merkel says, "a sheet of paper should not be able to pass between us." This was stated by the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at the press conference after the end of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia.

The Prime Minister thanked the Euroleaders for coming to Bulgaria to join the talks.

"This is respect not for me, not for the government, but for Bulgaria," Borisov said.

He apologized to the citizens of Sofia for the difficulties caused by the traffic due to the increased security measures.

The prime minister also commented on the EU enlargement talks and the accession of the Western Balkan countries to the Community.

"Is not it better for these countries to negotiate with the EU and their political elite to make efforts to meet the membership criteria?" Borisov asked rhetorically.

"I think all the leaders are leaving here with one thing in mind. We have set up many themes for thinking, "the prime minister concluded.