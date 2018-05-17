The German Chancellor Gave a Press Conference After the Summit in Sofia

"I do not think 2025 is a realistic date for the EU enlargement." This was stated by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the end of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia.

"More important is the progress, what has been achieved by the candidates for this membership," Merkel said.

She also commented on the Iranian nuclear agreement, recognizing that it is not perfect. However, the EU will remain in it if Tehran continued to follow it.

The Chancellor also said that many European countries are worried about the US intention to introduce steel and aluminum duty from June 1st.

Merkel said that if the US President Donald Trump cancel that deadline, in return Europe will offer Washington favorable conditions for cooperative trade.