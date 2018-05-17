The German Chancellor Gave a Press Conference After the Summit in Sofia

Politics | May 17, 2018, Thursday // 16:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The German Chancellor Gave a Press Conference After the Summit in Sofia Eu2018bg.bg

"I do not think 2025 is a realistic date for the EU enlargement." This was stated by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the end of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia.

 

"More important is the progress, what has been achieved by the candidates for this membership," Merkel said.

She also commented on the Iranian nuclear agreement, recognizing that it is not perfect. However, the EU will remain in it if Tehran continued to follow it.

The Chancellor also said that many European countries are worried about the US intention to introduce steel and aluminum duty from June 1st.

Merkel said that if the US President Donald Trump cancel that deadline, in return Europe will offer Washington favorable conditions for cooperative trade.

 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: europe, Angela Merkel
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria