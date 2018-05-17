The Largest Ferris Wheel Is Available for People to Visit (VIDEO / PHOTOS)

The Largest Ferris Wheel Is Available for People to Visit (VIDEO / PHOTOS)

The world's largest unprotected Ferris wheel opened in the Chinese city of Weifang, Shandong province, TASC reported.

The local administration has decided to apply for a Guinness record with the new facility. The vinyl wheel has a height of 145 m and its diameter is 125 m. More than 5000 tons of steel are used to produce and support the structure. The attraction is equipped with 36 cabins, each of which accommodates 10 people.

To make a full turnover of the Devil's Wheel,(that is how people call it) it takes 30 minutes.

 

