A Walk in the Honour of Boyan Petrov

Friends of the mountaineer Boyan Petrov are organizing this Sunday a campaign in his memory. The assembly point is in the Knyazhevo district, and then the Kopitoto area of Vitosha will be reached.

On Wednesday, Boyan Petrov's search was over. After two weeks later, the climber was not found by the teams that traveled around the camps and the routes to Shisha Pangma.

This is the daily route of Boyan Petrov. Everyone who wants to participate is invited to come at 9 a.m. on the morning of May 20th at the ''Shisharka'' bar - at the beginning of the tourist trail to Kopitoto.

"We are a group of friends who have the honor of touching the greatness and energy of Boyan Petrov as we have been working with him for the past two years, and on Sunday we organize a march in his memory on the route he constantly told us about from Knyazhevo to Kopitoto. A route that we have never been able to walk with him, "the initiators wrote.

 

