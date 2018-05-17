Sun, Rain and Thunder, Hail ... The Weather for Today

The weather today will be sunny in most parts of the country. In some areas, however, especially in the central and eastern regions, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be short-lasting rainfalls and thunder.

There will be conditions for hailstorms.

Maximum temperatures today will be between 22 ° and 27 °. The atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month. This was predicted by the NIMH scientists at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, quoted by Focus.

The seaside will be sunny with temporary clouds and in some parts, there will be short rains.

Maximum temperatures will be 22-24 °. The sea water temperature is 18-20 °. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

Above the mountains will develop cumulus-rain clouds and in many places, there will be rain and short-lasting thunderstorms. It will blow moderate to strong wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 16 °, at 2000 meters - about 9°.