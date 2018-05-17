15 Minutes Hail and Disaster in Byala Slatina, Northwestern Bulgaria

Rain turned into hail - with the size of the ice pieces like a walnut, came over Byala Slatina and caused huge damage to the town. Older people say they do not remember such a thing.

Affected by the storm are Pleven and Knezha, but a disastrous situation has been announced only in the municipality of Byala Slatina.



"There is a disastrous situation in Byala Slatina," Vratsa district governor Malina Nikolova told FOCUS News Agency - "There has not been any announcement in other settlements in the region." The storm had continued for about 15 minutes.

"The students have an external evaluation and a mandatory electricity supply is necessary - Ms. Nikolova said."

Throughout the Byala Slatina's square, all the trees are on the ground. There are fallen wires. The picture is very scary ... "

Most importantly, it has gone without sacrifices, there is only one victim of broken glass with heavy cuts on the arm. He was given immediate medical help. The necessary blood transfusion is provided. He will recover completely.

I thank the citizens who joined in with their own strengths and resources! We will do it !!! ", wrote Georg Spartanski.