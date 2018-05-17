It Is Spasovden! If It Rains, the Year Will be Rich

Тhe Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors today the Ascension of the Lord, also called Spasovden. It is always celebrated on Thursday, the 40th day after the Resurrection of Christ - Easter.

According to the New Testament, 40 days after his resurrection, Jesus Christ remained on earth to preach his study and talk to the apostles.

In the folk calendar, the seven Thursdays after Easter is celebrated in order not to have hailstorms during the year, and the last Thuesdays, Spasovden, is related to the cult of the dead. According to beliefs about this day, the souls of the dead who are in Heaven one the Holy Thursday are gathered.



According to the Bulgarian folk beliefs on the 40th day of Easter, there are mystical creatures called ''samodivi''. They decorate themselves with blossoms from the trees during Spasovden. They have the magic power of healing the sick - that is why many go to sleep to the Rosenov meadows on the eve of the feast. People say that if there is rain on Spasov day, the year and its harvest will be rich.