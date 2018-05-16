Turkey Is Afraid of New Conflicts After Trump's Decision

President Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally withdraw the US from the Iranian nuclear agreement is threatening to create new conflicts, warns Turkey, a key player in the Middle East.

"The unilateral withdrawal of the US from the nuclear agreement is a solution that will cause instability and new conflicts," Turkish Prime Minister Ibrahim Kalin wrote in Twitter.

He also added that Turkey will continue to resolutely oppose any kind of nuclear weapons. Turkey will continue to trade with Iran and does not intend to report about it to anybody, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said. 

