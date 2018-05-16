The Famous Communist Era Buzludzha Monument is Progressively Collapsing

The central entrance of the Buzludzha saucer was opened for the first time officially after 8 years, reports bgnes.

By the end of the year a number of specialists from Europe and Bulgaria are expected to give their opinion about the ways of restoration of the socialist monument.

After a survey, a tourist corridor inside is likely to be opened. The view inside is impressive. Mosaics. depicting the history of Bulgaria are almost destroyed. An unknown artist has restored the faces of Todor Zhivkov, Marx and Engels with a spray. Buzludja is attractive for tourists from Bulgaria and the world.

According to unofficial statistics, nearly 3,000 people per week visit the monument. In October, experts from Europe will go to Buzludzha to examine the monument and make a plan for its repair. Universities from Bulgaria and Europe are interested in the socialist monument.