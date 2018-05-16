The Famous Communist Era Buzludzha Monument is Progressively Collapsing

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 16, 2018, Wednesday // 16:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Famous Communist Era Buzludzha Monument is Progressively Collapsing Source: Twitter

The central entrance of the Buzludzha saucer was opened for the first time officially after 8 years, reports bgnes. 

By the end of the year a number of specialists from Europe and Bulgaria are expected to give their opinion about the ways of restoration of the socialist monument.

After a survey, a tourist corridor inside is likely to be opened. The view inside is impressive. Mosaics. depicting the history of Bulgaria are almost destroyed. An unknown artist has restored the faces of Todor Zhivkov, Marx and Engels with a spray. Buzludja is attractive for tourists from Bulgaria and the world.

According to unofficial statistics, nearly 3,000 people per week visit the monument. In October, experts from Europe will go to Buzludzha to examine the monument and make a plan for its repair. Universities from Bulgaria and Europe are interested in the socialist monument.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Buzludzha, monument, collapsing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria