Life on a volcano: Volcanic Eruptions in Hawaii Have Intensified (VIDEO)
Explosions because of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii increased yesterday, the ash cloud over the crater had risen to 3770 meters and the authorities announced a red aviation hazard code, Reuters reported.
A red code means that a volcanic eruption could affect the area's airspace by throwing ash into the airways, according to the site of the US Geophysical Institute.
Since the first Kilauea eruption 12 days ago, the volcanic lava destroyed 37 buildings, most of them residential, and caused the evacuation of nearly 2000 people.
