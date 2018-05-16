Putin Meets Bulgarian President Radev in Sochi on 22 May
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on May 22 with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. After the talks, Putin and Radev will make statements for the media.
Rumen Radev will visit Moscow on 21 and 22 May on the occasion of the Day of Bulgarian Culture and Literature, where he is expected to continue insisting on the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Bulgaria.
