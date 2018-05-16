IRON MAIDEN and JUDAS PRIEST at HILLS OF ROCK 2018 Festival

Swedish heavy metal band SABATON will head the first day of the festival. The Bulgarian fans of the band will have the opportunity to see and hear them live on July 20, 2018 at the Rowing Base in Plovdiv with a unique show including smashing sound, stage effects and pyrotechnics.

Americans DOPE will shake the fans on July 21st. They will be on stage around 9pm, just before JUDAS PRIEST.

The English band THE RAVEN AGE will replace ANTHRAX as a special guest at the IRON MAIDEN concert on July 22!

The HILLS OF ROCK 2018 Festival is held for the second consecutive year as part of the program of Plovdiv 2019 - European Capital of Culture.

 

Tickets for HILLS OF ROCK 2018 are unchanged until 20.06.2018 and are priced as follows:

- two-day ticket for HILLS OF ROCK - 20 and 21 July - 100 leva;

- IRON MAIDEN - HILLS OF ROCK 2018 - July 22 - 80 leva;

- HILLS OF ROCK + IRON MAIDEN - combined ticket for the three days - 20, 21 and 22 July - 150 leva.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketpro and Eventim networks. 

